2 Duck Hunters Found Dead at Sprague Lake Saturday Night
The Adams County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the deaths of two duck hunters on Saturday.
The 2 did not return home from a trip to Sprague Lake
63-year-old Rock Dwayne Bass and 69-year-old Gary Thomas Meyers had headed to the lake that is north of Ritzville and next to Sprague, WA around 5 AM Saturday.
Family members said they planned to be home by 5 PM after duck hunting.Their last known position in the water was at 1:44 PM said the ACSO, but family members called emergency services when they did not return home.
The ACSO, Spokane Rescue, Lind and Sprague Fire Units all searched the large lake for a number of hours before the bodies of the two men were found around 11:45 PM.
The ACSO has not said what their cause of death was yet, the investigation continues.
