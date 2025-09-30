WA Suspect Uses AI to Alter Child Photos Into Shocking Sexual Images

The Skamania County Sheriff's Office is reporting they and other LE agencies are investigating a shocking example of child porn images, involving Artificial Intelligence. Skamania is the rural county that borders the west side of Yakima County, along the Columbia River.

The suspect is from the area

The SCSO has not released a ton of information about the suspect due to the ongoing investigation, but says on September 24th, while serving a search warrant on a suspect's cellphone, they came across dozens of digitally-altered photos.

Officials said the suspect was able to download or screenshot images of young children from various social media sites, including Facebook.

He then obtained an AI program that allowed him to dramatically alter the photos, and turn them into sexually explicit images. It appears he is at least facing charges of possession of Images of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

The SCSO says so far, 19 victims have been identified and their families notified, the investigation is ongoing.

There have been numerous incidents over the last few years of AI being used to digitally create or modify photos, fake news images, etc. But this is the first report, at least in WA, that we have been aware of where a suspect used AI to create criminal sexual images of children. And they got the images from public social media.