Amazon to Debut Pharmacy Kiosks in Selected Doctor’s Offices

No, they won't be on street corners or in stores, but the pharmacy kiosk has arrived.

Amazon to debut pharmacy prescription 'machines'

According to Amazon and Geekwire, the company is set to debut pharmacy prescription-dispensing kiosks, starting with selected clinics in the Los Angeles area.

These large machines will allow consumers to pick up their prescriptions on-site even before they leave the Doctor's office. They will be located in the offices of One Medical, Amazon's primary healthcare company.

According to Geekwire:

"The goal of the freestanding kiosks is to facilitate easier filling of prescriptions, eliminating the need for an extra trip or waiting in line at a conventional pharmacy."

The 1,700 lb. machines, which are anchored to the floor and contain a variety of digital video surveillance cameras and security equipment, will be stocked with a wide variety of commonly-prescribed medicines. Users can use a QR code to locate their prescription, and it's filled, the label printed, and ready in a matter of minutes.

(image courtesy of Amazon.com)

Amazon.com One Medical Amazon.com One Medical loading...

If necessary, via video, an Amazon pharmacist can 'oversee' the procedure.

Get our free mobile app

Amazon hopes to expand the use of the kiosks, this is not their first venture into medical avenues. They purchased PillPack, a dispensing service, in 2018, and debuted their Amazon Pharmacy in 2020.

The goal, say officials, is to cut down on what they saw are the nearly 30 percent of prescriptions that are never filled, which they say increases healthcare costs and has a negative effect on people's overall healthcare.

Amazon has eight One Medical locations in Seattle, and the city remains a high priority for expansion of the technology.

The news release did not make any mention of potential feedback or reaction from 'traditional' phamarcies or drugstore competitors.