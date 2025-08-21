Bezos, Gates, Invest Millions in A.I. Robot ‘Brain’ Company

Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos (Microsoft and Amazon) are among the ivnestors who've supplied over $405 million to help a CA-based startup build and incorporate AI-powered brains, which will be utilized in robot tech.

The brains will allow greater use for actual...robots

According to Geekwire, FieldAI is developing the software brain, which will be applied to various robots, that include humanoids (2 legs) quadrapeds (look like dogs), wheeled robots and even mechanical vehicles.

The two-year-old startup is developing 'brains' that use AI to allow these robots to deal with physical risk, constraints, uncertainty, and other real-world factors that limit current robot tech. Most current models are programmed, and can only perform certain tasks and don't have the ability to--for example-navigate or make their way through what are called unstructured environments.

In simple layman's terms, these robots, if successful, could conceivably 'walk' through or perform tasks in a builiding, parking lots, or other unknown environments, and 'react' to situations, much like humans.

According to Geekwire, Amazon especially has been accelerating its use of robots in its operations:

"The acceleration of robotics is evident at companies like Amazon, where the tech giant has deployed more than 1 million robots across its fulfillment network, with the goal of making warehouse work safer and more efficient."

To read more about these amazing, (or even kinda creepy) robots, click here.