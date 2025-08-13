Burglars ‘Tunnel’ Into Kitsap Starbucks from Other Business [VIDEO]

Kitsap County Deputies continue to investigate a destructive break-in at a Starbucks Coffee shop in Kingston, which is on the Kitsap Peninsula, north of Bainbridge Island, and across Puget Sound from Edmonds, WA. (video courtesy of the KCSO Axon body cam footage).

The KCSO released this video and information Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 AM on August 8th, last Friday, a worker arrived at the store to begin daily prep for their opening, and found a mess of damage.

Burglars had ransacked the store, pulling digital cables, smashing containers and products used for making the coffee, likely looking for cash.

Besides tossing and damaging almost the entire back rooms and counter area, they heavily damaged a safe, but were not able to access it.

Kitsap Detectives quickly found the culprits had tunneled their way into the shop from an empty business next door. At least two holes were found to have been cut and smashed through the wall.

Deputies said they don't yet have specific suspects, and the search continues. No information about the cost of the damage has been released yet.