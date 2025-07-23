Ephrata Cattle Thief Jailed following Major Theft, Fraud

It's been a long time since we've heard of a cattle thief. And this one was not riding a horse.

Ephrata man accused of cattle fraud

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is reporting their Deputies and investigative team received a tip July 16th from a Washington State Department of Agriculture Brand Inspector.

Livestock Brand Inspectors are responsible for verifying ownership of cattle. They examine brands and identifying marks, and determine if they are being transported or headed for processing.

The GCSO said Tuesday a 29-year-old man, identified as Alejandro Buenrostro Munguia, was arrested and is facing a variety of cattle-related charges, including: (according to the GCSO)

~ 26 counts of theft of livestock 1st degree

~ Trafficking stolen property 1st degree

~ Possession of stolen property

~ Removal or altering brand, and forgery

Apparently one of his crimes was trying to 'change' or alter the brands on the cattle, which is no easy feat.

Officials did not say whom he intended to give or sell the cattle to, but prior to his arrest he was a worker at Royal Dairy in Royal City.

The investigation continues.