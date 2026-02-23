Did You Oppose WA Income Tax Online? Dems Claim You’re a ‘Bot’

As the WA State legislature (Senate) ponders an income tax that's actually un-constitutional, the Democrat majority have dismissed voter and citizen input against the idea as being manufactured, calling the people 'bots.'

They have yet to offer any proof or evidence, but commentators say it's just another example of political name-calling.

Last Tally Shows over 77K Have Commented with 'Con' or Against It

ESSB 6446, or enhanced State Senate Bill 6446 is being referred to as the "millionaires tax," it would place a 9.9 percent tax on those who make a million dollars a year or more. However, besides it violating the state constitution, opponents say the bill could easily have its threshold lowered, dropping that $1 million to hundreds of thousands or even lower. There's also a marriage 'penalty' buried in the legislation, it would also hit couples whose combined income is over 1 million.

Opponents say that's a likely scenario, because many who make a million or more would strongly consider leaving WA, according to multiple surveys.

Democrats Refer to Online Opponents as "Bots."

Bots are automated or fake people online, robotic programmed characters designed to masquerade as people. A good example of a bot is a Facebook friend request you receive with no profile picture, little or no personal or other data, pictures or history.

As of Sunday, February 22nd, the total against the plan was at or over 77,000. People are logging on to the state legislative page to comment or register to testify at the upcoming hearing February 24th. You don't have to attend or actually 'comment' during the hearing, you can register your view on the legislation by clicking here.

Democrat 'bot' Claims Actually Debunked on the State's Own Legislative Comment Page

It's rather ironic the Democrats are calling the opposition to the tax bots, because before you can finish your comments or input, you have to certify that you are "not a robot."

See this image from State Legislative page, with robot certification circled in red.

WA State legislative website WA State legislative website loading...