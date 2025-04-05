Feds to Send Extra Agents to Help Solve Native American Crimes, PNW

FBI Director Kash Patel and Officials with the US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA announced the 'surge' of agents.

Agents will rotate between field offices

The FBI will do what's called a "surge" and send an additional 60 field agents, who will do 90-day assignments over a six month period in ten US cities. These are areas referred to as Indian Country.

Patel says the agents will be utilized to help solve the backlog of crimes against and disappearances of Native Americans. Crimes against Indigenous Persons are significantly higher than the rest of the population.

The cities and regions where the agents will be sent to include (according to the US Attorney's Office):

"...Albuquerque; Denver; Detroit; Jackson, Miss.; Minneapolis; Oklahoma City; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; Seattle; and Salt Lake City. The FBI will work in partnership with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Tribal law enforcement agencies across jurisdictions."

They will work with the Bureau of Indian Affairs and utilize the latest forensic tools. According to the FBI, their Indian Country program had 4,300 open investigations, 900 death investigations, 1,000 child abuse investigations, and 500 domestic violence and sexual abuse investigations.