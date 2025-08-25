Microsoft Says Anti-Israel Protestors Mostly Not Workers or Former Workers

Microsoft has condemned a pair of protests held at its Redmond WA facility last week.

One of the Anti-Israel protestors is a former fired worker.

Microsoft has condemned the actions, which caused some vandalism to the campus, but mostly to the outside.

According to Geekwire, last Tuesday a group of protestors gathered but quickly dispersed when they were told Police would arrest them.

Get our free mobile app

But on Wednesday, the protestors became violent and tried to fight back against Police. They poured red paint on the Microsoft sign, supposedly to simulate blood, and arranged some tables and furniture to try to form a barricade. They demanded Microsoft stop allowing technology to be sold to Israel, and other anti-Semitic demands.

One of the 18 protestors who was arrested was a fired former Microsoft worker who was let go for his extreme behavior and disruptive actions at the company. This worker and another former employee threatened the disruptions would "escalate" until their demands are met.