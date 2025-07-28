Seattle Activists ‘Triggered’ By Blue Angels Jets, Want Ban on Airshow

Only in Seattle?!?

A group of activists claim legendary jets cause PTSD

A group called No on Blue Angels scraped together enough money to put up a small billboard protesting the Navy Blue Angels jet show at Seafair.

The group is also known as the Air Show Climate Action Coalition, and they claim the famous Navy jet team militarizes Seafair, whatever that means.

Some of the leaders of the group have ties or are involved with a group called 350 Seattle, who took a loud pro-Hamas stance during the horrific terror attacks in October, and also defended the Hamas takeover of parts of the University of Washington.

The tiny billboard shows people with their hands over their ears, cowering in fear. They claim the jets make people think they're in a war zone, and that is scares and traumatizes children.

At last word, there were no plans to cancel their portion of Seafair. Some Seattle radio commentators, including Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH, are calling their effort a political sideshow designed to get website clicks.