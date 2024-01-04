January is National Stalking Awareness Month (Crime)

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies want the public to be aware, that January is National Stalking Awareness Month. With it comes some alarming stats.

The observance was created 19 years ago

The National Center for Victims of Crime (NCVC) is a group created 35 years ago, with the purpose of allowing crime victims to interact with others via support systems, and give them information about many support groups across the country.

While the term stalking has grown into a term used lightly to describe sometimes humorous or mildly obsessive behavior, the actual act of stalking is anything but.

The NCVC says stalking involves excessive and/or dangerous phone calls and texts, notes left on cars, creepy or alarming gifts or messages on social media platforms. It often involves a person learning someone else has gone to great lengths to learn everything they can about them, to an unhealthy level.

Because stalking often leads to kidnapping, assault or other dangerous crimes, in 2007 stalking was made a serious crime under the Crimes (Domestic and Personal Violence) Act of 2007.

According to the NCVC some alarming stats about stalking include:

"1. Around six to 7.5 million people are stalked per year in the United States.

2. Nearly one in six women and one in 17 men are victims of stalking at least once in their life.

3. 50% of victims said they were stalked before the age of 25.

4. Stalkers harm victims with weapons in one out of five cases.

5. Only 25% of the victims were stalked by strangers." Law enforcement agencies and the NCVC urge people to be more observant this month for obsessive unnatural or alarming behavior in these areas, not just towards themselves but family and friends.

