WA Man Blows Himself Up Removing Gunpowder from Fireworks

The Island County Sheriff's Office now says a 42-year-old man who died on June 17th. in a massive explosion was set off by gunpowder.

The man was trying to remove explosive materials from fireworks

The body of Mark Fakkema was recovered a few days ago from the home on Strawberry Point Road in Oak Harbor, WA.

Authorities say June 17th, they were called to the home after a massive explosion and fire almost completely destroyed the structure. Investigators say Fakkema was trying to remove gunpowder and explosive materials from commercial-grade fireworks, so he could manufacture his own devices.

Officials said he didn't have any kind of fireworks license, the purpose of the devices is not yet known. Investigators have not said if he he was trying to make bigger fireworks, or whether he was making Improvised Explosive Devices, or IED's.

Agents from the FBI, Homeland Security, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms continue to comb the scene for evidence and other leads. No one else was hurt in the incident.

