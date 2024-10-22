Moon is Drifting Away from Earth, but V-E-R-Y Slowly

According to researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the moon is slowly drifting away from Earth.

It will take a few million years, but our days will get longer

Researchers say gradually, at the rate of about 3.82 millimeters a year, the Moon's orbit is slipping away from Earth. That may not seem like much, but over a long long time, it will make our days longer.

According to MSN:

"Stephen Meyers, who is a professor of geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said: “As the moon moves away, the Earth is like a spinning figure skater who slows down as they stretch their arms out.”

He added: “One of our ambitions was to use astrochronology to tell time in the most distant past, to develop very ancient geological time scales."

It won't be something we see, but at that rate, in 200 million years, Earth days will be 25 hours long, instead of 24. But until then, don't expect to get even a few extra seconds a day.