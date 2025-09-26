WA Medical Cuts Claim Another Clinic, 55 Jobs to Go in November

The effects of the legislature cutting $782 million in this year's budget continue to hit medical companies hard.

Another clinic will close and 55 jobs going away

According to a WARN Alert from WA State Employment Security, and other sources, another medical firm is closing and laying off workers.

Overlake Medical Center and Clinic has announced they will be closing their Lake Hills clinic, as part of an overall reorganization. 55 jobs will go away in November.

KING 5 TV blames the cuts on Federal reductions, but weeks before they were announced in the Big Beautiful Bill, the WA state legislature chopped a lot of money from state Medicare.

The Federal cuts are designed to make state's pick up more of their share of these reimbursements. Some states have the Federal government picking up as much as 90 percent of the tab. The so-called reduced Federal reimbursements will not go into effect yet, but the state will be feeling the impacts very soon of the legislature's cuts in the medical arena.