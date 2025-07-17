It’s A Breeze! New Airline to Operate At TC Airport in 2026

The Tri-Cities Airport just keeps growing, and growing. And now, the fastest-growing new domestic US airline is coming in 2026.

Breeze Airlines will begin operating at PSC next March

With Avelo Airlines ceasing its western operations in WA, OR, CA and Montana, Tri-City travelers lost a valuable affordable option, and a nearly direct flight to Burbank near Disneyland. Avelo says it will focus on its Eastern and Central US flights, they're backing out of the west due to increased competition and costs.

But less than a week after that announcement (Avelo will leave Pasco in December) here comes Breeze Airlines. Breeze was founded in 2021, or actually became Breeze four years ago, after originally founding as Moxy in 2018. Its founder is David Neeleman, who is known for starting other carriers, including JetBlue.

Now, they are coming to PDX. According to a release from the airport:

"Beginning today, Tri-Cities travelers can book a flight on Breeze to: • Burbank-Hollywood, Calif. (Wednesdays and Saturdays, starting March 18, 2026, from $49* one-way); and ��� Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah (One-stop/no change of plane BreezeThru service on Wednesdays and Saturdays starting March 18, 2026)."

Breeze is considered the premium leisure carrier in the US, as they currently operate from 72 cities in 32 states. Pasco-Tri-Cities will be their first city in WA, OR, Idaho, and Montana they will begin to fly to and from.

CEO and Founder Neeleman says Tri-Cities is the perfect type of underserved community they want to be involved with.

“Breeze is known for its convenient, affordable flights, premium seating options, and amenities like fast onboard WiFi and power at every seat, and we look forward to introducing travelers in the Tri-Cities area to our Seriously Nice service."

Breeze will be able to fill in many of the gaps left with Avelo stops its Pasco operations in December, especially the CA to Burbank flight.

Breeze bills itself as the "nicest" airline, and after beginning these operations next March, there could be more expansion coming. This video, from Planes Guy on YouTube, shows a Breeze airliner leaving Phoenix, AZ.