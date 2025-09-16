New Seattle Tech Doorlock Opens Just by Scanning Your Palm

For years, various biometric security systems have been developed, with varying degrees of success. Some of them worked, others did not 'take off' commercially due to cost orthe difficulty of implementing widely. These systems include finger, thumbprint, and even retinal (eye) scanners.

Now, a Seattle tech firm has security in the palm of your hand?

Wyze is a company founded and operated by a group of former Amazon tech and innovation leaders. They've already created and are selling the Wyze Lock Bolt that uses thumb or fingerprint identification to operate, along with 70 other products ranging from locks to security video.

But new technology, they say, shows using a palm scan is far more accurate than thumbs or fingers. Geekwire reports the new Palm Lock device uses a biometric scan of the user's palm, and then is able to lock or unlock a door.

It's similar to a system developed by Amazon a few years ago called Amazon One, which used a wave of a hand to operate the lock. Wyze, founded in 2017, says the new system comes with a variety of features, including sensors that will alarm or chirp if a door is left unlocked, ajar, or if the door is being jimmied.

A user can still use a door code to lock or unlock the system, but Wyze has added what's called Anti-Peep Technology. A user can press additional digits before and after their actual PIN, and the door will still operate. The system recognizes the actual PIN sequence and ignores the other numbers punched.

Company Officials say this is to discourage anyone who may be looking over your shoulder to try to remember your door access. code.

Wyze, based out of Kirkland, now has the Palm Lock available online.