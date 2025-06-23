New WA ‘Hot Car’ Samaritan Law Goes Into Effect July 27th

A new Samaritan law will provide citizens with protection if they break into a vehicle to rescue a child or animal in dire needs or excessive heat.

The new law does have steps that have to be followed

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and other LE agencies are reminding citizens a new protection law goes into effect July 27th. in WA state.

House Bill (HB) 1046 provides protection for a person who breaks into a vehicle to rescue a person or animal.

Over the years there have been growing numbers of incidents where children were left locked in a hot car, only to die from heatstroke. This new bill provides protection from prosecution, provided the following steps are taken: (according to the GCSO)

1) "Checking first to see if the vehicle is unlocked,

2) Having a good faith belief that the child, vulnerable person, or pet is in imminent danger,

3) Calling 911 before entering the vehicle,

4) Using only the necessary force to gain entry, and

5) Remaining with the child, vulnerable adult, or animal until help arrives."

It does NOT create any excuse for any other unlawful entry, especially for criminal activity. The GCSO emphasizes they are simply passing along what's in the bill, and for more specifics, consult an attorney.