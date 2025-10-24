Busy I-90 Overpass Near Cle Elum Hit by Semi, Will Have to Be Demolished
Following the declaration of a state of emergency, a widely-used overpass near Cle Elum will have to be replaced.
The Bullfrog Road Exit 80 overpass on I-90 was hit Tuesday night
The Kittitas County Board of Directors has released information about the incident, and a follow up. The westbound lanes were affected, when a large semi-truck slammed into the lower portion of the overpass, sending concrete scattered all over the roadway, and exposing rebar supports. According to some reports, the somewhat 'oversize' load had pilot cars accompanying it, but that has not been confirmed by accident investigators.
Gov. Bob Ferguson on Thursday declared a state of emergency, allowing the repairs to quality for Federal relief funds. Demolition of the old overpass began Thursday night, and hopefully will be done by Sunday.
In the meantime, the Bullfrog Road area will be closed, and engineers have already begun designing a replacement. No word on how soon it will be ready for construction but the project is being greenlighted by WSDOT.
According to the Kittitas County Board:
BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker