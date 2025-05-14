Paul Allen’s Family, Estate, to Sell Off NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers

The late Paul Allen was a big sports fan, but the computer giant was also very much into philanthropy.

Allen's estate, family, announce the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers

Besides Allen's 25 percent ownership share in the Seahawks, and share of the MLS Sounders, he owned the NBA's Portland Trailblazers.

According to Geekwire, on Tuesday (May 13) a statement was released indicating the family and estate are selling the entire franchise, and the profits will be directed toward philanthropy.

Allen, who died in 2018, was well known for supporting charitable causes, and the statement said this was the latest venture toward that goal. As for who will buy them, there are rumors.

Microsoft's Bill Gates, says Geekwire, has shown no interest in buying sports teams, and he recently announced he was going to give away much of his fortune for charity.

There was word Jeff Bezos of Amazon might be interested, but his interests have been in football, he has shown no interest in owning an NBA team.

There is reportedly a potential group of investors led by NIKE founder Phil Knight, many speculate they could make a run, especially after Knight made a $2-billion-dollar offer for the team nearly 3 years ago.

