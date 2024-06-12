Quincy Man Jailed On Child Porn Charges Following Investigation

Quincy Man Jailed On Child Porn Charges Following Investigation

GCSO and others raid man's home (GCSO)

After a lengthy six-month investigation, a 22-year-old Quincy, WA man is now in jail.

  Man arrested this week

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Isaac N. Gutierrez was taken into custody on the charges on Tuesday.

It began a number of months ago when the GCSO got a tip that someone in Grant County was viewing and downloading pornographic images of children engaged in sexual activities.

After a six-month investigation, Gutierrez was arrested at his home in the 500 block of C Street Southeast in Quincy. A swarm of investigators began to search the home, with officers from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team aka INET, the Washington State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and Quincy Police Department

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

According to the GCSO, the suspect is facing an investigation involving multiple charges, including:

 "three counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

 

 

Filed Under: crime, child porn

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ