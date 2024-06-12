Quincy Man Jailed On Child Porn Charges Following Investigation

After a lengthy six-month investigation, a 22-year-old Quincy, WA man is now in jail.

Man arrested this week

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Isaac N. Gutierrez was taken into custody on the charges on Tuesday.

It began a number of months ago when the GCSO got a tip that someone in Grant County was viewing and downloading pornographic images of children engaged in sexual activities.

After a six-month investigation, Gutierrez was arrested at his home in the 500 block of C Street Southeast in Quincy. A swarm of investigators began to search the home, with officers from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team aka INET, the Washington State Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, and Quincy Police Department

According to the GCSO, the suspect is facing an investigation involving multiple charges, including:

"three counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct."