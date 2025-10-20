Remember Fisker? US Government’s FIRST EV Failure 16 Years Ago

Since January, the Federal government has been rapidly cutting back on expensive, controversial alternative or 'green energy' projects started at taxpayer expense, and they've taken steps to end the previous administration's attempt to force all American drivers into electric vehicles by eliminating gas or diesel new car sales by 2035.

Four major steps including legislation, EPA changes, eliminating California's Clean Air Act Waiver, and ending EV tax credits, have moved the nation away from what business leaders and other critics called a economic and transportation nightmare. While some prefer EVs, a major portion of the driving public do not.

But this was not the first Federal attempt (and failure) into the EV world

October 27th the Feds headed down the road to disaster with an EV company

October 27th, 2009 is not a day that would stand out for many, except for those who owned, bought stock in, or worked for a car company called Fisker. In 2007 a Danish entrepreneur and businessman named Henrik Fisker founded the company, after years of working for BMW, Ford and Aston Martin.

In 2007 the Anaheim-based CA company began operations. Then, they became part of the disastrous American Recovery and Investment Act of 2009, which brought us the bankruptcy of solar-panel maker Solyndra, along with over 100 other green energy companies who failed. By 2015, the plan cost American taxpayers about $2.2 billion dollars.

October 27th., 2009, then Vice President Joe Biden made an appearance at a recently closed GM manufacturing plant in his home state of Delaware to announce a $529 million dollar US Department of Energy loan to Fisker to build plug-in electric vehicles. They would be built in that old plant. However, due to a wide variety of technical, economic, logistical and infrastructure issues, Fisker failed to produce anywhere near their promised number of vehicles.

The cruel irony of Biden announcing an EV car company at a closed traditional GM plant was not lost on numerous automotive critics and Republican Congressional leaders.

As Fisker whittled away Federal money, issues compounded

They included software bugs, hardware defects, including brake issues and if the main 12-volt battery got too low, the car would not recharge. There were also stories of drivers who had the hood fly up in front of them while on the road. By 2013, Fisker filed for bankruptcy, and defaulted on $192 million of the Federal government loan.

In 2016, Fisker attempted to reform, and debuted a vehicle called the Ocean SUV. But it too was plagued by numerous issues, and by 2023 the Feds began to investigate them. By 2024, Fisker filed for bankruptcy, and the company no longer exists.

There are still people who bought Fisker vehicles, and are finding it almost impossible to have them worked on or serviced.

Competitor Tesla has had a much better go it it, becoming the predominant EV maker in the world. In fact, at one time early on Tesla sued Fisker, claiming stolen proprietary technology was pirated by their competitor.

But as October 27th. approaches, it's a reminder of how the Federal government has failed repeatedly trying to 'force' American drivers into vehicles that a significant number of them do not want any part of.