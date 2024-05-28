July 1st, you won't be able to find styrofoam coolers, plates, cups or food containers in WA stores or restaurants.

Ban on styrofoam items begins July 1st

Last year, the Democrat-controlled state legislature banned styrofoam packing peanuts, now this year, coolers and the other items go away.

According to the Department of Ecology, styrofoam is too difficult to recycle, and they say it breaks up into very small pieces and is harmful to the environment. They also say it does not break down as easily as other storage elements once inside a landfill.

Get our free mobile app

It can be recycled, although the process take a little longer than other recyclables. The real reason it is not usually recycled is because it's difficult for collection companies to transport it economically.

However, some cities are recycling the styrofoam items. Regardless, come July 1st, no more common styrofoam products available in WA. You will have to utilize, as will restaurants, another method of taking home all those leftovers from a restaurant.