Reports-WSU’s Dickert Leaving Pullman for Wake Forest Football Job.

Multiple sources, including KIRO in Seattle, are reporting WSU Head Football Coach Dave Dickert is leaving for Wake Forest in the ACC. WSU and Wake Forest sources also released statements about the move.

Wake Forest Coach abruptly leaves after 11 seasons

Wake Forest is in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and much like Northwestern in the Big-10, was a punching bag for decades until Dave Clawson took over 11 years ago.

The school, located in Winston-Salem North Carolina, has had success since the 1950's, but it's been spotty. Even Clawson, regarded as their most successful leader, had a career mark of 67-69, but many of those losses came in his first two seasons.

They've had up and down success, but are not considered on par with Clemson, Florida State or other ACC schools.

The Deamon Deacons are more well-known for their basketball. Their most 'famous' NFL players include WR Ricky Proehl of the Panthers, and former Seahawk and Raven DE Michael McCreary.

Dickert took over in Pullman during the 2021 season when HC Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get the COVID vax. Dickert, who was the defensive coordinator, went 3-3 the rest of that season, then 20-17 in the following three years. But, he did go 8-4 this season with a win in the Apple Cup over UW. But after starting strong the Cougs did sputter toward the end of the season.

Wake Forest is coming off back-to-back 4-8 seasons, despite a lot of success under Clawson. According to KIRO:

"In Wake Forest’s case, the Demon Deacons had an 11-win season that included a trip to the ACC title game in 2021, as well as brief stints in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 in 2021 and 2022 amid a run of seven straight bowl appearances before the past two four-win seasons."

WSU Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Tackles Coach Pete Kaligis, a member of the 1991 UW National Championship Team, will take over and guide WSU in their upcoming Holiday Bowl game against Syracuse. WSU is also facing another 'crisis' with breakout QB John Mateer reportedly entering the transfer portal, reports indicate Oklahoma is pursuing him feverishly.