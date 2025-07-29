Compliments to the Chef on the Pasta? It’s a Robot [VIDEO]

We're hearing a lot about how AI is being used to take over tasks formerly done by humans, throw in a robot, and it takes on a new level. (video courtesy of Geekwire via YouTube).

Geekwire reports an inventor has created a machine that will create a complete pasta dinner, you just add the ingredients.

A startup company from San Francisco plans to start selling these robotic cookers soon. Posha CEO and founder Raghav Gupta gave a demonstration to Geekwire writers about the Posha robotic cooker can cut hours of cooking down to minutes.

According to Geekwire:

"Posha can’t flip a pancake or a steak, but it can make pastas, stews, stir fries, rice bowls, curries, noodles, egg scrambles, roasted potatoes and more. It can also do complex recipes, like Pad Thai, ramen, paneer, tikka masala, butter chicken and more."

A microcomputer runs constant evaluations to make the machine is making the dish correctly. The company has been selling to CA costumers but this fall they will begin to ship to the Pacific Northwest including Seattle.