Saw an article about this fledgling hockey league at Geekwire, of all places.

Seattle Torrent will join the new Professional Women's Hockey League

The Seattle team will begin play later in November, along with Vancouver. The PWHL is an outgrowth of efforts that date back to, or before, 2019. The Canadian Women's Hockey League collapsed, leading to the creation of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

In fact, there were several league attempts dating back to 1999, but now, with help from Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter and the Mark Walter Group, the 6-team league began play in the 2023-24 season with Boston, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Montreal, New York City, Ottawa, and Toronto as the home cities.

Now the league announced expansion with Seattle and Vancouver. The Torrents and the Goldeneyes will begin play this November, and will face off November 21st. Their home games will be played at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.

Some of the tweaks to the game, nothing major, can be found, as the team has even included a "beginners guide" for those who want to learn more.

During its inaugural season, some of the games drew more viewers in Canada online than some NHL games.

There's been some Seattle sports media coverage, but have not seen any 'national' sports network play. But it represents probably the best chance for women to continue their post-collegiate careers with a professional league.

