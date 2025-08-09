Spokane County Deputy Killed in I-90 Traffic Crash Accident

The Spokane County Sheriff's Department says a 34-year law enforcement veteran has died following a traffic crash issue Saturday morning.

The Officer was hit around 7:40 AM

59-year-old Sergeant Kenneth Salas was hit by a motorist while helping secure a large traffic hazard on I-90 eastbound, near the 4-Lakes Exit. 4 Lakes is not far from Cheney.

According to the SCSO:

"Sergeant Kenneth Salas began his 34-year law enforcement career as a Spokane County Corrections Officer before joining the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol Deputy. He served in many different assignments, including Patrol, School Resource Deputy, Traffic Unit, and the Emergency Operations Team."

Law enforcement departments from all over the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere have been offering condolences, the Washington State Patrol is handling the investigation. The SCSO says he is survived by his wife and family members.

