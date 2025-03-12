Update on Tri-City Americans Player Terrell Goldsmith

Tuesday night's Tri-City Americans game vs. Seattle was postponed 1:05 into the 2nd period following a significant on-ice issue involving Americans' Defenseman Terrell Goldsmith.

He was taken to an area hospital

During an on-ice altercation (a fight), he required medical attention and was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. Due to the medical emergency, the game was suspended.

Get our free mobile app

According to the WHL and the Americans, this game will be rescheduled at a later date, but the primary concern is with Goldsmith, who is a 19-year-old who has signed with the Utah Hockey Club of the NHL (formerly the Phoenix Coyotes).

Wednesday morning the Americans released the following statement, which they also posted on Facebook:

"Terrell Goldsmith remains in hospital this morning under observation. Upon arriving at the hospital last night, he was awake, responsive and in good spirits. The Tri-City Americans appreciate the words of concern and support for Goldsmith. We will continue to update his status."

We will continue to provide updates as they are released.