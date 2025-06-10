UPDATE–Searchers Tracking Suspect, Believed to be Travis Decker, Near Blewitt Pass

Tuesday afternoon, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said Federal searchers continue to comb the mountains of central and north WA. The search is now focused in the area highlighted in red in our image of the Blewitt Pass, Lake Colchuck area.

Officials believe they are tracking a suspect

The CCSO said the search has moved to the northwest, and trackers believe they're tracking a suspect who could be accused murder Travis Decker. They're working the area of Blewitt Pass near Highway 97.

Decker (US Marshals) Decker (US Marshals) loading...

According to the Sheriff's Office:

"Our office recently received a tip from a hiking party who stated they spotted a lone hiker in the Enchantments area who appeared to be ill prepared for trail and weather conditions, and appeared to be avoiding others. Tracking teams immediately acted upon the information and spotted a lone, off trail hiker from a helicopter near Colchuck Lake who ran from sight as the helicopter passed."

Officials are urging anyone who has cabins or property in the Enchantments area or near Blewitt Pass to check for any unusual activity in the last few days. Also, they're urged to secure buildings, vehicles, and check trail cameras and video for any activity.

The US Border Patrol has taken over the search, with help from US Marshals, who are still offering a $20,000 reward for information leading directly to Decker's capture.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous and if anyone sees him call 911 and do NOT approach.