Move Over Bezos, WA Company to Join Space Rocket Race

A Kent, WA-based company believes it's unlocked a secret not found on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rockets that will save them lots of money.

   Stoke Space Industries secures funding for Medium-lift Nova rocket.

The new Seattle-area startup was founded in 2019 and includes a former member of Bezos' space program. According to Geekwire, the company plans to launch reusable rockets, but not just certain parts. According to Geekwire:

"SpaceX has pioneered reusability for its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy first-stage boosters, and Blue Origin has designed the booster of its New Glenn rocket to be reusable. But recovering and reusing the second stage of an orbital-class rocket is a tougher nut to crack. That’s one of the things that SpaceX is working to achieve with its Starship super-rocket — and that Stoke is working to achieve with Nova."

The company has developed tech for a heat shield that officials say could provide protection and allow reuse of the second stage. This idea has attracted a lot of support  and funding.

The company not only has its Kent, WA complex but has built a 75-acre test facility in Moses Lake. If the progress continues they hope to launch the Nova sometime in 2026.

