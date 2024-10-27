WA Paid Family Leave Premiums to Rise Again in 2025

The WA State Paid Family Leave Program is going to dig a little more money out of workers' paychecks in 2025.

Premiums are going up again in 2025

The plan, which was strongly opposed by numerous business and some political leaders, allows additional paid time off for workers for a variety medically-related reasons.

Even before it began to pay out, the program was under financial stress, and now that more people are utilizing it, the rates are going up again.

According to state officials, the plan, which is paid for by businesses and workers, is under financial strain. From the WA Employment Security Department:

"The decreased 2024 rate caused revenue from premiums to be lower than expenditures, which include continued growth in benefit payments. The program expected that this difference between revenue from premiums and expenditures would lead to a higher rate for 2025."

The premium percentage is rising from 0.74 percent to 0.92 for 2025. According to the Washington State Standard, for a worker who makes $50,000 a year, their premium will go from $264 annually, to $328, a jump of $64.

The program was launched in 2020, so far in 2024, 175,000 workers have utilized it. The program has paid out $1.35 billion this year.

Studies have also shown the majority of those who have utilized the Paid Family Leave Program make more than what is considered 'low-income,' or even lower middle class. According to The Washington Policy Center, workers can receive up to 90 percent of their regular income, but for many lower-income persons, they can't afford even a ten percent drop.

Those in lower-income brackets often cannot afford the slight drop in their pay.