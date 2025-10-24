Task Force Cracks Drug Ring Supplying WA State Pen in Walla Walla

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office has released information about the breakup, or at least 'cracking,' of a drug ring that involved the WA State Pen in Walla Walla.

Drug and gang task force makes arrests

Officiials say the investigation is still ongoing, but on October 21st. they arrested a pair of juvenile male teens in the parking lot of the WW County Fairgrounds.

The two were carrying a load of meth that was worth about $80K on the street, but instead were met by agents from the Walla Walla Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, who had intercepted some communications.

It began when Intelligence and Investigations Officers inside the prison contacted the task force about a DTO (drug trafficking organization) that had begun operating inside and outside of the prison. The information revealed the teen who was arrested was from Vancouver, and had been instructed to transport the drugs and deliver them in Walla Walla County.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing, and it is possible more arrests and activity are coming. The drugs were apparently intended for 'clients' inside and outside of the walls.