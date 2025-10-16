WA State’s Burglary Rate 58% Higher than National Figures–Where Do We Rank?

According to a new study using national crime data, WA state ranks near the bottom when it comes to your property being safe from a break-in.

US rate is 58 percent lower than WA

SLine Contractors is a national construction company and builder, and obviously, construction companies have a vested interest in crime rates. Why? Because not all break-ins are in finished homes or businesses. Burglaries regularly happen at construction sites and in partially-completed structures.

Using FBI crime data from the FBI Explorer tool over the last 12 months, the study showed WA state ranks 5th worst in the nation in burglaries per every 100,000 population. Our rate is 17.89 break-ins for every 100K.

The only states worse than WA are (from 4 through 1) Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico. Last May saw the highest rate of the year for burglaries in WA.

Oregon came in at 16th. highest, while Idaho was way down at 46th. Montana landed at 35h, and surprisingly, CA was only 33rd.

A slew of recent legislation over the last few years that has softened penalties and prosecutions for property crimes in WA has greatly contributed to the rise. And, the state ranks 51st (even behind WA D.C.) in the number of law enforcement officers per 1,000 of population.