Citizens Group to Push WA Legislature to Lower DUI BAC from .08 to .05

MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Drivers, is probably the oldest advocacy group to push for stricter drunk driving laws, and continues to educate and pressure drivers not to drink and drive. The group was founded 44 years ago by Candace Lightner, after her daughter was killed by an impaired motorist.

Now, WA MADD wants the legislature to lower BAC level

BAC is blood acohol content, it's determined by roadsided breathalyzer tests, currently WA and all other states except Utah have a limit of .08. Utah's level is .05.

Now, WA MADD plans to hold a series of training and information events across the state, as part of an effort to pressure the legislature in 2026 to lower the level to .05.

November 18th, they will be holding (among other events) a TEAMS online information meeting for citizens to learn more about their proposed legislation.

The NTSB, or National Transportation Safety Board, supports lowering the limit, and has produced information they claim supports the proposal. They say Utah's law has produced a 19.1 percent reduction in fatal DUI-related crashes, and non-drivers killed.

In WA State, according to traffic safety data, fatal DUI-related crashes have risen 91 percent of the last decade, and between 2019 and 2023, went up 59 percent. This includes inparement from marijuana. The WA Traffic Safety Commission says it appears the 2024 trend was down slightly.