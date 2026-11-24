The history of Western Hockey League play in Chilliwack British Columbia has ties to Tri-Cities, and now after a 15-year hiatus, hockey is returning there.

WHL Board of Governors, Owners, Approve New Team for Chilliwack

Hockey has been played in Chilliwack from 2006 to 2011, when former Tri-City Americans owners Brian Burke, Glenn Sather, and Daryl Porter's effort to move the Americans to Chilliwack was rebuffed by the league. The WHL then granted that ownership a 'new' franchise, the Bruins, borrowing the name from the New Westminster Bruins who would in 1988 later become the Tri-City Americans. Then, after five years, the franchise was sold and moved to Victoria, BC.

A number of years later, many Tri-City fans will remember when Porter returned to the Toyota Center (quietly) to take in a game...the crowd got wind, and serenaded him with less than 'warm' regards. I was doing the Americans' PA in the booth, I recall it was nasty.

The Bruins Became the Victoria Royals in 2010

Victoria, who had seen WHL teams before, welcomed the team, and since 2011, they've been a very competitive member of the British Columbia Division.

Move to today, and a brand new ownership group and plan is in place, and in 2027-282 the Chilliwack Rapids will join the BC Division, giving the WHL an even 24 teams.

Better Success is Expected Of this Latest Endeavor

According to CTV News online:

"This marks the second time a WHL franchise has come to the city. The Chilliwack Bruins played five seasons from 2006-2011, before relocating to the provincial capital and becoming the Victoria Royals. The belief is strong that Chilliwack’s sequel in the WHL will produce more success than the original."

Those are some hopeful but strong words about the prior situation. There will be an expansion draft, where all the other teams will have to leave some players unprotected, which the Rapids will choose from. Their logo is pretty cool too! The Tri-City Americans joined the rest of the league in welcoming the Rapids to the WHL.

The Rapids will be in the BC Division.