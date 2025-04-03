WIAA Says Banning Boys in Girls Sports Would Violate WA State Law

According to information from sources in Olympia and the WIAA, WA state's athletic and activities governing body is basically leaving it up to schools when it comes to boys in girls sports.

WIAA votes to make two proposals "advisory" only

Last December the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association proposed creating a separate category for transgender athletes, boys, girls, transgender. This was presumably to 'get around' the issue of boys playing girls sports.

Last spring, the issue hit home in WA when a boy from East Valley HS in Spokane won the 2024 Class A 400 meter state title, finishing well ahead of the 2nd place girl.

However, this week, the WIAA voted to make 2 proposal advisory only. The first proposal titled ML HS7, would have made participation in girls sports limited to biological girls only. The second, titled ML HS8 would have created the third open category.

However, the WIAA voted to make them advisory only after being told by WA AG Nick Brown and the State Office of Civil Rights that making these into rules would violate state law. The WIAA already has state-mandated policies allowing boys to play on girls teams, and Officials say the WIAA would run afoul of the law.

So, basically the WIAA is leaving it up to individual Districts. Some have already made adjustments, including Moses Lake and Tumwater. They are choosing to limit girls sports to girls and follow Title IX and the Federal executive order banning boys from girls teams. They're choosing to not violate Title IX and also not risk losing Federal funding.