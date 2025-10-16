It’s Officially End-Of-Life for Windows 10–Now What?

Most computer software makers, especially Windows, overlap their new software.

Now, Windows 10 has reached end-of-life

End of life is when a software maker stops supporting a certain operating system or OS. No different for Windows.

Several sources have ranked the Windows Operating Systems, and while the legendary XP may have been 'the' best, Windows 98 and Windows 10 are on the top four list.

Windows 10 was a very successful replacement for the troubled, clunky and unpopular Windows 8. Launched in 2015, it was slated to be replaced by Windows 11, which came out in 2021.

However, like XP and Windows 98, many users hung on to it for a long time. But eventually each OS reaches a point where the vendor simply stops supporting it. It will still work, but you can't get customer service or automatic updates.

Some security patches and fixes are still available for download but as of this week, Microsoft stopped making them, and stopped sending them. You will have to maintain it and download yourself.

However, as of October 2025, experts say as many as 40 percent of Windows OS globally are still using Windows 10.

Numerous security and digital experts recommend downloading and installing them if you have Windows 10, until you have to upgrade to whatever OS you want.