After 40 Years, Windows Blue “Screen of Death” Will Turn Black

For about 4 decades, when a Microsoft computer had a serious issues, you would get the blue screen of death. But now that's going away.

Blue screen of death to replaced by black screen.

Geekwire is reporting Microsoft will replace the blue screen with a black screen containing more prompts to make diagnostics easer.

According to The Verge:

"The simplified BSOD looks a lot more like the black screen you’d see during a Windows update. But it will list the stop code and faulty system driver that you wouldn’t always see during a crash dump."

Microsoft says it's an attempt to clarify and provide better information about what's wrong, and help consumers. They are attempting to provide a more resilient product, in the wake of last year's Crowd Strike computer issues.

The 'new' BSOD will be Black Screen of Death and is set to roll out with an update to Windows 11 later this summer.