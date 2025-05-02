I wouldn't consider myself a master of the road, but I would say I am a bit of an expert.

The amount of driving tickets I've received since I took my driver's test and got my license can be counted on one hand.

I also worked for a medical laboratory as a medical courier, which required me to drive all over Washington State.

Doing that job for 13 years, spending roughly 7 hours of every shift behind the wheel, I'd say that would qualify me to know a thing or two about the road.

It still amazes me that some of the basic rules of the road are something that people have a hard time with.

But then, I guess they say, "Common sense is hardly ever common."

When to pull over when you see flashing lights, whether they're coming at you from the other direction or not, if there's a barrier in the middle, etc.

When to stop for school buses, how many lanes need to yield?

And don't forget about proper crosswalk etiquette.

Just last week, while driving in Yakima, heading down 40th Avenue, and turning east onto Nob Hill, I witnessed an accident.

The Yakima Auto Wreck I Witnessed.

The intersection going north and south has 5 lanes. On 40th, heading south, the road has two oncoming lanes: one left turn only (blue), one left turn or straight (green), and one straight (or turning right) (purple).

I was in the left turn or straight lane, with my signal on to go left. I was 2 cars back, and I noticed a white transport bus was in the right lane (straight or turn right); only his left turn signal was on.

I decided to hold back a bit, just in case, and I was happy I did.

The light turned green, and all the cars in front of me started moving forward. The left-turn car and the car in front of me were both turning left, as was the bus. And as I thought it would happen, the bus hit the car in front of me.

I stayed put and watched them both head straight and appeared to pull over to exchange information. There was not a lot of damage, but enough that when I started moving, I swerved around the debris.

Whether the driver at fault wasn't paying attention, didn't realize they were in the wrong lane, or thought the intersection was always set up like it is, I don't know, but I suppose it could be confusing to some, much like these other Washington State road rules.

