Top 5 Fishing Spots in Washington You Need to Visit
The best of the best don’t lie, especially when it comes to the best spots to fish in Washington, and we have 5 spots you really need to check out before Summer ends this year, or start making plans for next summer’s great late adventure.
Not a Pro? That’s Okay—Fishing in Washington is for Everyone
I am no way a good fisherman, but many in my family are, so I listen and I learn.
Especially the listening part, because if my grandfather taught me anything, it’s that talking scares the fish. I’ve since learned that talking REALLY doesn’t scare the fish; my grandpa just wanted me to shut up. (That may be true, but why risk it?).
Riffe Lake: Beautiful Views, But Slow Bites This Year
This summer’s fishing activity and fun included a family reunion up in Mossy Rock at Riffe Lake. It was warm and beautiful. The lake was nice, refreshing, and calm. That might have been one of the problems; the fish weren’t biting. Not the days I was there.
For the first time in a long time, my father-in-law came up, and my dad and uncle took him out in the boat, and they (luckily) didn’t get skunked, but they sure didn’t catch their limit.
Maybe next year they’ll throw the boat in one of these other 5 bodies of water here in Washington.
Exploring the 5 Best Fishing Spots in Washington State
Share Your Catch: What’s Your Favorite Fishing Spot?
Where have you had the best luck fishing? Don’t keep it secret; we won’t take your special fishing hole, but if it is good enough, we might just add it to our list.
Tap the App and let us know.
