The best of the best don’t lie, especially when it comes to the best spots to fish in Washington, and we have 5 spots you really need to check out before Summer ends this year, or start making plans for next summer’s great late adventure.

Not a Pro? That’s Okay—Fishing in Washington is for Everyone

I am no way a good fisherman, but many in my family are, so I listen and I learn.

Especially the listening part, because if my grandfather taught me anything, it’s that talking scares the fish. I’ve since learned that talking REALLY doesn’t scare the fish; my grandpa just wanted me to shut up. (That may be true, but why risk it?).

lake and mountains and trees

Riffe Lake: Beautiful Views, But Slow Bites This Year

This summer’s fishing activity and fun included a family reunion up in Mossy Rock at Riffe Lake. It was warm and beautiful. The lake was nice, refreshing, and calm. That might have been one of the problems; the fish weren’t biting. Not the days I was there.

lake and mountains. Dam on left side of picture. lots of green grass and trees.

For the first time in a long time, my father-in-law came up, and my dad and uncle took him out in the boat, and they (luckily) didn’t get skunked, but they sure didn’t catch their limit.

lake with beautiful mountains, green, and blue sky with some clouds

Maybe next year they’ll throw the boat in one of these other 5 bodies of water here in Washington.

Share Your Catch: What’s Your Favorite Fishing Spot?

Where have you had the best luck fishing? Don’t keep it secret; we won’t take your special fishing hole, but if it is good enough, we might just add it to our list.

Tap the App and let us know.

