Do you think you have a great idea? Everyone does, and some of those people are right! Especially for the people who come up with these 50 inventions and innovations that sprouted from right here in the Evergreen State of Washington.

Washington: A Hub of Innovation and Everyday Genius

They say that ‘Necessity is the mother of invention,’ but did we really need a single-handle water faucet? We (most of us) have two hands, so the two nob version was fine.

But someone came along from Washington and had to make a change, had to innovate, and now we have something beautiful that adorns many kitchens.

From Faucets to Butter Slicers: Small Things, Big Ideas

Is it the best thing since sliced bread? No, but what about sliced butter? SLICED BUTTER?

Can’t you just use a knife? Sure, you could, but you’re going to get tired after making so many little rectangular cuboids of butter, so why not use a butter slicer? It was invented here in Washington (check out the picture below)!

So many great inventions and innovations have come from right here, things you never realized, like the bass guitar, the vinyl record, or even the water ski (kinda).

These were all done before the age of the internet and TV shows like Shark Tank.

These creators had a dream, had a skill, and had a desire to make their dream a reality, and the rest is history. Just take a look below.

LOOK: 50 Washington Innovations Invention and innovation happen all over the world, all the time - but there's no denying that Washington State has contributed a distinct collection of ideas that have changed the world. Here's a look at over 100 years of innovations created in Washington, as chronicled in part by the Washington State Department of Commerce



What did we miss for our list? What have you invented or innovated? Tap the App and let us know.

