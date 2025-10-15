All it takes is for someone to not like something and to cause a big enough fuss about it for it to get banned. Luckily for these 7 basic things that you see in your life every day, cooler heads have prevailed, and the ban was lifted.

You’ll see the 7 things that I’m talking about below.

Some things are banned for good reason. It’s dangerous for someone’s health. Other things get banned because someone may deem it dangerous, although (in my opinion) that determination should be left up to the person (or the parents) to decide.

Thoughts Behind The Banning of Books

Books are a great example of this. How many stories have you heard about books being banned in a certain area of the world, or maybe in a particular library or school in Washington? Inside a school, yes, there needs to be limits.

If the book is depicting extreme acts of things that are better not subjected to a youth's mind (you know what I’m talking about), then there really is no reason to have that type of material at a school.

What Washington’s Bans Say About Censorship Today

For those who argue that it’s educational or art, it might be, but does that type of education or art need to be in that particular place?

Hopefully, if you’re ever in that situation, cooler heads will prevail, but if they don’t, then that’s when you get things like the items on our list… banned.

7 Basic Everyday Things That Were Once Banned in Washington State Did you know there was once a ban on selling an ice cream cone on Sunday? Discover the seven surprising things that were once banned in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Are These Bans in Washington Justified or Overblown?

Where these bans overblown or justified? What is something that is STILL banned and you think shouldn't be, or what is something that you think SHOULD be banned? Tap the App and let us know.

