Wanting to start a hobby, but don't have a lot of cash to invest in a new pastime? Never fear, we have some ideas that won't cost you a dime. Just a little time and energy is all you need.

My First, Free Hobby! What I Found To Collect!

My brother had baseball cards, remote control cars, and model trains for his collections. What did I collect... leaves! My birthday is in October, and one of my friends (remember this was when I was around 7 years old) gave me a leaf for my birthday, and so I started collecting leaves.

They were everywhere, came in all sorts of shapes, shades, and sizes. I loved them, and they were unique for me. Then I tripped and fell on the plastic bag that I kept them in, and I destroyed them. I was devastated, but I didn't have to walk far in my Central Washington neighborhood to keep up with the hobby.

Inspiration For The Free Hobby Idea

The idea for this list came from our morning show's conversation with a listener. They asked what the listener did for fun, what their hobbies were.

The follow-up question dealt with whether it cost money, to which was quipped, 'All of them cost money except…'

That was the inspiration for this list, and I'm surprised how many of these I actually do, and if I just focused on these aspects of my life instead of the other money-grabbing hobbies, I wonder how much I could be saving.

7 Free Hobbies You Can Start Right Now In Washington Don't have any money, but want a change? Want to start a new hobby but think it'll cost money? Think again! Check out these 6 hobbies you can start right now that are free and good for you.



What are your hobbies that you enjoy? How much does it cost you on average? What free hobbies can you think of that we should add to the list? Tap the App and let us know.

& if you're like I was when I was little, and love the leaves, we have a treat for you, just keep scrolling!



