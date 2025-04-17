Easter just hasn't been the same since I was little. The joy and fun of it came from the entire family getting together at my grandparents to celebrate. Big dinner, catching up with family, the egg hunt. You know, traditional Easter family stuff.

Ever since my grandparents passed away, and since the rest of us grew older, cousins celebrating their own lives with their families & developed their own Easter traditions and new memories for their kids. Which is great, and I'm very happy for them.

But for me, the holiday has just turned into another Sunday, and that's okay.

But this Easter, we also celebrate the unofficial 'Hashish Holiday' of 420.

If you partake and aren't hurting anyone, do your thang and have fun, I'm not one to judge.

For my wife and I, we've never done it. There is no real reason why; it just never happened, and I've never felt the desire to.

bunny surrounded by smoke Canva loading...

So what can you do when both of these mega holidays fall on the same day? An event that won't happen again until the year 2087. Especially when you don't want to celebrate in the normal way.

For people like me, I have some timely tips on how to celebrate today without celebrating, and maybe even make a little money while you're at it.

7 Things To Do in Washington That Do Not Involve A Bunny or Weed With Easter falling on 4/20 this year (and not again until 2087) it has a lot of people planning big things. But what if you want to do something 'Outside The Easter basket'? These 7 activities could help you out. Just remember, whatever you do... be safe. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!



Giphy.com

How are you going to celebrate? Painting eggs, taking a hit, and then hiding the whole carton in one place?

Or after the hit, will you get the munchies and eat deviled eggs and then laugh to yourself about how you're enjoying devil eggs on a Jesus day?

Or will you take a nap? Tap the App and let us know.

Get our free mobile app