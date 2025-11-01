Living in Washington, you probably know all of these, but if you’re planning on visiting our beautiful ‘Evergreen State’, you might want to keep in mind the 9 things that could take you out, and I don’t mean on a night on the town.

From 2008 to 2012, there was a popular TV show called 1,000 Ways To Die. It was an anthology show that told true tales of victories of the Grim Reaper.

The show featured 14 cases that took place in Washington, but how many included items from our below list? Much like serial killer dramas or the Final Destination movie series, the fear of the unknown and possible grim outcomes is fascinating.

The Fear of Death Is Oddly Fascinating

Death is always around us. Whether it’s choking on a carrot while trying to eat a healthy salad or getting into a car collision with a truck hauling carrots for future salads. You never really know.

READ MORE: The Top 10 Causes of Death In Washington

9 Things Most Likely To Kill You In Washington State Here 9 things that most likely would kill you in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Driving in Washington: A Personal Perspective

For anyone who has read previous articles I’ve written about driving or the risk of Cancer, I’ve commented in the past how I’ve always felt one of those two would be my ticket to the next great adventure.

I worked for 13 years as a medical courier, driving all over Washington State, and I had my fair share of close calls. I’ve also had several members of my family battle Cancer.

READ MORE: Counties In Washington With The Highest Rates of Cancer

It might seem that I dwell on these topics, but like most fears, I face them head-on, and I don’t let them prevent me from living the best life I can. When it’s all said and done, the end will come for all of us, and we’re all in it together. Let’s be kind and have fun (although I don’t recommend petting a bear, since that was on the above list).



