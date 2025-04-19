It shouldn't need to be said, but sadly, people just don't get it. Do not leave your pets in your cars when you're not in it.

Even if you just have to run inside a store for a second and you'll be right back, don't do it.

Even if you leave your car running, the air conditioner on, water for your pet, and you'll only be a second. Don't do it!

The temperature inside a closed car, even if the window is cracked, can heat up very fast, not to mention your pet wearing a fur coat!

Leaving your car unattended with it running with your pet in there, even for just a short period of time, is no good because a lot can happen in a short matter of time. The car could be stolen, or some type of disaster could happen nearby that could interact with your car.

Let's say you have a new smart car with a "dog mode" where the car is off, but the AC is on. That's neat, but it is so quiet, people might not know and take action. Call authorities, do something hasty like break a window. You know, cause a big headache.

Is your pet's life worth all of these risks? Leave them at home.

But they are your emotional support animal! Okay... take them with you when you leave your car!

The Legal Issues of Leaving A Pet In A Car.

I reached out to Amanda Graham, Community Services Officer, about what can happen legally if you leave a pet in a car unattended.

She told me how the act is covered under RCW 16.52.080:

"Any person who willfully transports or confines or causes to be transported or confined any domestic animal or animals in a manner, posture or confinement that will jeopardize the safety of the animal or the public shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. And whenever any such person shall be taken into custody or be subject to arrest pursuant to a valid warrant therefor by any officer or authorized person, such officer or person may take charge of the animal or animals, and any necessary expense thereof shall be a lien thereon to be paid before the animal or animals may be recovered; and if the expense is not paid, it may be recovered from the owner of the animal or the person guilty." - Washington State Legislature.

As well RCW 16.52.340: Leave or confine any animal in an unattended motor vehicle or enclosed space—Class 2 civil infraction—Officers' authority to reasonably remove the animal.

This could result in a $250 fine; the animal could be taken away from you (depending on the conditions of the situation).

If the animal dies, you can be charged with animal cruelty in the second degree, which is a gross misdemeanor that can result in jail time.

When it comes down to it, it's a case-by-case situation, but if the animal is at any risk, you will have legal issues.

Is leaving your pet in a car while you're away worth it?

Leave them at home, they won't mind, plus think of how happy they'll be to see you when you get home. A joy you cannot replace, and hopefully you never will have to.

How Hot Can It Get In A Parked Car?

The Yakima Humane Society posted on their social media how so far in April, they’d already received 4 dogs from Yakima City Animal Control that were rescued from hot cars. The temperature inside one of the cars was 116 degrees.

Take care of your pet, leave them at home. If you have to take them with you, DO NOT leave them the car. For more information on the effects of a dog in a hot car, CLICK HERE.

If you do see an animal in a parked car unattended, call the authorities, and follow their instructions.

