The Best Mini Golf In Washington State Doesn’t Allow Kids!

Where can you let it all hang out in Washington, decked out in your plaid pants, polo shirt, little hat, white gloves, and live your best retirement plan, even though you're nowhere near retirement and you just want to have fun? The Mini-Golf course! That's where!

The place where you're given a big metal stick and a tiny wooden pencil, and no one thinks twice about you cussing out a windmill, or crying because of the anthill.

It's a magical place where the water hazard is powered by a tiny water pump plugged into an extension cord winding back to behind the concessions booth.

When Axe Throwing is too hard core, playing darts isn't hardcore enough, you wear special shoes so you can't bowl, and you're too lazy to get out and walk on an actual golf course (no judgement here, I'm right along with you), that leaves you with the best option possible… Mini-Golf! But where's the best place to go in Washington?

As it turns out, the best place for mini golf in Washington, I'm shocked that I didn't know about this before, is ADULTS ONLY Miniature Golf Course! This is a thing! A place where you can get some booze and swing a 9-iron, without worrying about impressionable eyes watching you.

Although the great comedian Dave Attell did warn us about the dangers of playing Mini-Golf while under the influence of something. Please, 'putt putt' responsibly.

But who has the best of the best when it comes to the land of little bridges and trap doors made up to look like little Swiss towns?

Out of the roughly 40 miniature golf courses in the Evergreen State (according to Smartscrapers.com) we now know who can claim the 'Hole in 1' in Washington.

Our friends at Stacker narrowed it down and picked the best Mini-Golf in each state, including Washington. Take a look, plan ahead, and get your plaid pants ready!

Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C.



Now that you know, are you ready for a little vacation to a little town where you can rest, relax, and get enraged when it takes you 18 swings on a par 4? Remember, it is just a game! Conquer the Washington courses, then the world!

