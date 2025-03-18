LOOK: ‘Blood Moon’ Photos Taken From Central Washington!

Don't you hate it when you hear about something way ahead of time, and you say to yourself, 'That sounds sweet; I'll need to remember to check that out!'

Then, the week before the event, you're like, 'Oh crap, that's coming up, I wanna see that, don't forget!'

Then the day of, you're constantly scratching your head, 'I was supposed to do something today, but I can't remember what it was. Oh well, if it was important, I'll remember.'

But you don't remember until you're driving to work at 6:30 am on Friday morning, and you look into the sky and say out loud, 'Man, the moon is big and bright this mo..OH SON OF A B****!'

Welcome to my life last week.

It seems like every time we get a good blood moon, we get crappy weather, and this time around, it wasn't. It was perfect weather! But I just missed it!

I was kicking myself all Friday for missing the total Lunar Eclipse, but luckily for myself (and anyone else who may have missed it in central Washington), my buddy Brian Siekawitch did not.



He was awake, willing, and able to take some truly jaw-dropping photos, going between the camera on his Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone and an old Cannon Powershot camera.

He then did a 'photo dump' on his social media and was gracious enough to let me share it with all of you.

Photos From March 13th's Blood Moon Taken From Central Washington An impressive 'photo dump' from Brian Siekawitch of Yakima, Washington. Photos were taken between his Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone and an old Cannon Powershot camera. Enjoy the views of what you may have missed! Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!

Did you get some awesome photos? If so, Tap the App and send them our way, and let's all try to remember September 7th, 2025 (the date for the next one).

