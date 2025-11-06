With Costco cracking down on shoppers without memberships, there are ways to get your card revoked faster than a bartender finding a fake ID on a 20 and ½ year-old! We have a list of 10 of them that could get you booted, some permanently.

One Store I Actually Did Get Kicked Out Of (Hint: Not Costco)

There is only one store that I’ve ever been kicked out of. It wasn’t Costco, it was Sears in Union Gap, Washington, and it was because I was running up the downward escalators for a long time!

As far as Costco goes, the only thing I think I’ve ever done that might be questionable was sit down in the produce section. I’m not talking about the area with the regular fruit next to the cookies and muffins. I’m talking about the air-conditioned room.

Costco Freezers tsm/Timmy! loading...

What Doesn’t Get You Kicked Out (From Personal Experience)

The room that as soon as you walk in, your nose hairs start to freeze, and if you haven’t trimmed them in a while, it can end up stabbing you if you inhale quickly.

I was 16 and shopping with my friends; it was summertime and extremely hot. The air conditioning was nice, and so I had a seat, for longer than I should have.

READ MORE: Will Scan & Go Come To Washington Costco Stores?

I didn’t SIT on any of the food, just the floor, leaning up against a shelf. A worker eventually did come up and asked if I was okay, and I replied how I was cooling down.

He laughed and said Okay and left. I took that as my cue to get moving. 5 minutes later, I got cold, so I got up and continued my shopping trip.

upclose look at handles of costco carts. Gibblesmash asdf via Unsplash loading...

So, because I lived it, hanging out in the frozen section is NOT included in these 10 ways to get kicked out of Costco.

Giphy.com

