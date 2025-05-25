We always knew that being a lazy couch potato was a bad move after eating a big meal, but now researchers in Seattle have the science that shows the benefits of going for a stroll right after, even if you get the 'walking farts.'

Keep reading for the science breakdown, much like what your body is doing to that pizza you just scarfed.

After dinner naps are the best, especially after eating at a restaurant. Mix the after-dinner nap with a car nap, and it is unparalleled unless, of course, you're driving. That nap hits a bit differently (buh dum tss).

Instead of the after-dinner drive (whether from your home or restaurant), science is showing us the benefits of taking a walk within an hour of that meal.

If you eat until you don't feel like moving, then it's even more important for you to get up and move.

The Science Behind Moving After A Meal From The University of Washington

Research from the experts at the University of Washington shows that getting up and moving can help regulate blood sugar levels. Doing this can prevent blood sugar spikes, which can lead (over time) to insulin resistance and diabetes. In other words, get up and take a walk within an hour after a meal.

"Some studies have suggested even just five minutes of getting your heart rate up, going for a stroll around the neighborhood, doing some jumping jacks, is sufficient to blunt the post-meal spike in blood sugar levels." - Christopher Damman, UW School of Medicine Associate Professor and Gastroenterologist.

So, what's the downfall of getting up and moving after a meal? When you get moving, the bowels get moving, which helps quicken the digestion process and can produce gas, i.e., walking farts.

The Important Lessons To Learn From This University Of Washington Research?

The 2 biggest lessons I learned from this study:

Get up and move after a meal; it'll help your health.

Don't play 'Follow the Leader' on your after-dinner walk unless you're the leader.

