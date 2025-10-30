Washington eBay Purchase Comes Wrapped in Controversy
I feel that the American flag is something that should be treated with respect. I know that there are a lot of opinions out there on that subject matter, but that full topic is best saved for another time.
A Washington eBay Unboxing With a Patriotic Twist
This article is to share my experience with an ‘unboxing’ from a recent eBay purchase, and get your opinion on whether the seller was okay in their actions and how they used the flag.
I’ve been having some interesting eBay experiences in the past couple of weeks. I wrote about my experience buying some comic books, only to have the cardboard box be more of a collector’s item than the actual comics. (Read that story here).
My latest eBay purchase came with a couple of extra surprises when I opened the box.
I knew what the box was immediately after it was dropped off at my house in central Washington, but what else was in it was a complete surprise.
I opened the box, and that’s when I saw a corner of what I thought might be ‘Old Glory’, and decided to start taking pictures to ‘properly unbox’ my artwork… and more. Check out the photos and take our poll below.
A Flag Used As Packaging Mailed In Washington? Is This Right?
Flag Etiquette: Was This Use Disrespectful?
I know that the flag shouldn’t be used as clothing, bedding, or any of that type of thing. Like actually using a flag to make clothing, that’s a no-no (but having a shirt that looks like a flag, that’s fine, otherwise every country music artist would be in trouble).
But is using the flag as packaging a mistake? Take our poll below, or Tap the App and let us know.
No matter the seller’s intentions (disrespectful or not) when shipping the artwork, I’m very grateful for the flag, and will hang it with pride (the same for my Detective Comics #566 wall art).
